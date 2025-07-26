Brewers' Tyler Black: Returns to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Milwaukee optioned Black to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.
Black had been called up from Nashville on Sunday and got into three games with the Brewers (though he made only one start), going went 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI. His return to the minors Saturday makes room on the 26-man roster for the return of Sal Frelick (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list.
More News
-
Brewers' Tyler Black: Called up Sunday•
-
Brewers' Tyler Black: Makes season debut at Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Tyler Black: Closing in on 2025 Triple-A debut•
-
Brewers' Tyler Black: Rehabbing in Arizona•
-
Brewers' Tyler Black: Out 6-to-8 weeks with hand fracture•
-
Brewers' Tyler Black: Optioned to Nashville•