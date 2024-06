The Brewers optioned Black to Triple-A Nashville following Sunday's win over the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old was called up by Milwaukee on June 19 but totaled just 12 at-bats before being sent back to Triple-A. Black is one of the organization's top prospects but doesn't have a clear path to playing time in the big leagues given who the Brewers currently have available, so he'll go back to the minors to get everyday at-bats.