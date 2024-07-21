The Brewers acquired Jay from the Mets on Sunday in exchange for minor-league pitcher TJ Shook, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Jay was subsequently optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

Jay was designated for assignment by New York on Wednesday, and Milwaukee elected to acquire him via trade rather than risk another team claiming him off waivers. The left-hander has just three big-league appearances under his belt but has pitched to a 2.40 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 30:4 K:BB across 41.1 innings at the Triple-A level this year.