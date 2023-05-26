site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-tyson-miller-optioned-out-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Tyson Miller: Optioned out to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Milwaukee optioned Miller to Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
Miller was lit up for four earned runs over two innings of relief in the Brewers' loss to the Giants on Thursday. Ethan Small will take his spot in the bullpen Friday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read