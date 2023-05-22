site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Tyson Miller: Recalled from Triple-A
Miller was recalled from Triple-A Nashville by the Brewers on Monday.
Miller has been sharp in his chances with the big club this season, allowing one run over 4.2 innings. He figures to slide into a middle relief role.
