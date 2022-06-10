Caratini is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Washington.

The 28-year-old served as Milwaukee's No. 1 backstop over past week with Omar Narvaez (illness) on the COVID-19 injured list, but Narvaez is back on the active roster and is starting Friday. Caratini started six of seven games during that stretch and went 4-for-18 with a double, two walks and a run. He should continue to see playing time against left-handed pitching while Narvaez handles most of the starts against righties.