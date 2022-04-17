Caratini went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Cardinals on Saturday.

Caratini provided all of Milwaukee's offense with his solo shot in the eighth inning. It was the first long ball for the backstop as a Brewer after he hit seven homers for the Padres last season. Caratini is slashing .308/.400/.615 on the campaign, and he has split time behind the plate with Omar Narvaez thus far.