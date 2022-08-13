Caratini went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Cardinals.
Caratini was the only player on either team to record multiple hits. He also produced the Brewers' lone run, playing Luis Urias with a single in the seventh inning. Caratini entered Friday 0-for-10 across his last three games, though his starting role is not yet in doubt since Omar Narvaez (quadriceps) is a week away from beginning a rehab assignment. For the season, Caratini is slashing .233/.351/.413 with eight home runs, 22 RBI, 21 runs scored and seven doubles through 205 plate appearances.
