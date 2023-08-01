Burleson is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Burleson has now hit the bench for three of the Cardinals' last four matchups with right-handed starting pitchers, and unless St. Louis elects to trade one of its everyday position players leading up to Tuesday's deadline, he'll have to settle for a part-time role. The 24-year-old has shown excellent bat-to-ball skills (10.8 percent strikeout rate in 231 plate appearances), but the power he displayed at Triple-A Memphis in 2022 hasn't quite carried over to the big leagues.