Burleson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Burleson started in all three of the Cardinals' games versus the Yankees over the weekend, going a collective 3-for-10 with a double, two walks, two runs and an RBI. However, he had started just once in the Cardinals' nine games prior to that, and his increased playing time may have more to do with Brendan Donovan sitting out two of those contests with a sore arm. With Donovan healthy again after returning to the lineup for Sunday's 5-1 win over New York, Burleson's opportunities may be limited moving forward.