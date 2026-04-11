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Burleson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Burleson will step out of the lineup for the first time this year after going 0-for-5 with a strikeout in Friday's series opener. His absence will open up first base for Ramon Urias.

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