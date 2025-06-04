Burleson went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 loss to Kansas City.

It was Burleson's first three-hit attack since May 14, and he also ended a 10-game homerless dry spell. The 26-year-old slugger is still tearing the cover off the ball of late, as he's batting .338 with five home runs, four doubles and 12 RBI over his last 21 outings (68 at-bats). The lefty-hitting Burleson has worked as one of St. Louis' top designated hitters versus right-handed pitching, but he's taken just 14 at-bats against southpaws on the campaign.