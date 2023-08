Burleson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates are deploying a right-hander (Thomas Hatch) as their opening pitcher, but with southpaw Bailey Falter likely to cover the bulk of the innings behind him, the lefty-hitting Burleson will head to the bench. Catcher Andrew Knizner will essentially fill Burleson's spot in the lineup while Willson Contreras gets a day off behind the plate and serves as St. Louis' designated hitter.