Burleson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
After going 0-for-8 in the first two games of the series with Pittsburgh, the lefty-hitting Burleson will hit the bench Sunday against Bucs southpaw Rich Hill. Burleson could find himself out of the lineup against lefties on a frequent basis, but he should hold down a near-everyday role in the outfield or at designated hitter versus right-handed pitching while all of Lars Nootbaar (back), Dylan Carlson (ankle) and Tyler O'Neill (back) are on the injured list. Burleson had started each of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
