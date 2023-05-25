Burleson will start at first base and bat fifth in Thursday's game against the Reds.

Burleson will stick in the lineup for the third game in a row, this time manning first base in place of a resting Paul Goldschmidt after making his prior two starts in left field. The Cardinals should have room in the starting nine for the lefty-hitting Burleson against right-handed pitching while both Tyler O'Neill (back) and Dylan Carlson (ankle) are on the shelf, though Burleson likely doesn't have a long leash on a strong-side platoon role. Brendan Donovan and Oscar Mercado are both capable of playing alongside Lars Nootbaar in the outfield and are performing better at the plate of late than Burleson, who has posted a .570 OPS in 20 games over the past month.