Burleson is not in the lineup Monday against the Athletics.

Luken Baker will take a turn as the Cardinals' designated hitter with left-hander JP Sears toeing the slab for Oakland. Tyler O'Neill, Lars Nootbaar and Jordan Walker are starting across the outfield. The left-handed-hitting Burleson has slashed .182/.250/.227 in 24 plate appearances versus southpaws this year.