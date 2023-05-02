site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Out versus lefty
Burleson isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Angels, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The lefty-hitting Burleson will take a seat against the left arm of Patrick Sandoval. Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson and Lars Nootbaar will make up the Cards' outfield from left to right Tuesday.
