Burleson was scratched from Friday's lineup with a wrist injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Burleson was initially slated to bat third and play left field, but a wrist injury will prevent him from doing so. Instead, Lars Nootbaar will slide over to left while Nathan Church enters the lineup and plays center field.

