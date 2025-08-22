Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Scratched Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burleson was scratched from Friday's lineup with a wrist injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Burleson was initially slated to bat third and play left field, but a wrist injury will prevent him from doing so. Instead, Lars Nootbaar will slide over to left while Nathan Church enters the lineup and plays center field.
