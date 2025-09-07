Burleson (wrist) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Mariners, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Burleson will make his return to the Cardinals' starting lineup Monday without being sent out on a rehab assignment. The 26-year-old outfielder had been on the shelf since Aug. 29 due to right wrist inflammation. He's slashing .286/.337/.451 in 470 plate appearances this season.