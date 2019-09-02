Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Blasts second home run
Knizner went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a losing effort in Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Reds on Sunday.
Knizner was recalled from Triple-A Memphis prior to the game and flashed his power with a 368-foot blast to left field the third inning. The 24-year-old is hitting just .196 in 46 at-bats with the Cardinals this season but fared much better in the minors, slashing .276/.357/.463 with 12 long balls in 66 games .
