Knizner (groin) has been cleared to return to action, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Knizner is eligible for activation Saturday and it sounds like he should be back on the active roster that day. He's missed the last week-and-a-half after taking a foul ball to the groin.
