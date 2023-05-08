Knizner went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's 12-6 win over the Tigers.

Knizner posted his first multi-hit game of the year Sunday. He doubled home a run and scored in the sixth and then doubled and scored yet again in the eighth. The 28-year-old raised his slash line to .205/.244/.333 and has just one homer, three RBI, five runs and a 2:15 BB:K over 42 plate appearances this year.