Knizner, making his first start of the season in Tuesday's win over the Nationals, went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run.

Coming into the season, Yadier Molina was projected to cede starting duties behind the dish more often than in recent seasons, but until Tuesday, the ageless veteran's hot bat had kept him in the lineup for each of the Cardinals' first 10 games. Knizner made good use of his opportunity Tuesday, however, following a 1-for-4 start to the season as a pinch hitter/defensive replacement in three other contests.