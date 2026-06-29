Cardinals' Brayden Smith: Breaking through in June

Smith is slashing .370/.460/.658 with five home runs, 10 stolen bases and an 11:17 BB:K in 20 games with Single-A Palm Beach in June.

Acquired from the Orioles in April in exchange for left-handed reliever Nick Raquet, Smith had little-to-no prospect pedigree coming into the season, and he slashed only .200/.339/.300 through the end of May. However, the 22-year-old has broken through in June and could prove to be a sneaky trade acquisition for the Cardinals. Smith has been deployed in a super utility role with Palm Beach, making starts at every position other than first base, catcher and pitcher.