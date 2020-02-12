Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Enters camp without limitations
Cecil (wrist) is opening spring training on a standard program and isn't expected to face any restrictions during Grapefruit League action, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Per Rogers, Cecil was one of several Cardinals pitchers who completed a bullpen session on the first day of camp Tuesday, so he looks like he won't be limited this spring as he aims to secure an Opening Day bullpen job. Cecil didn't make any appearances in the majors or minors last season while he recovered from surgery to address carpal tunnel symptoms in his left wrist.
