Cardinals' Bryan Torres: Drawing fourth straight start

Torres will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Torres has been an early beneficiary of Monday's trade that sent Lars Nootbaar to the Diamondbacks. With Nootbaar out of the picture, Torres will pick up his fourth consecutive start in left field. Torres has performed at a near-league-average level this season with a .239/.293/.424 slash line and 97 wRC+ over 100 plate appearances, but the 29-year-old rookie may only be a placeholder in left field until the Cardinals are ready to promote top prospect Joshua Baez from Triple-A Memphis.