Kelly went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Cubs.

Kelly drew the start in place of Yadier Molina (concussion), but his difficult month at the dish continued. Factoring in Tuesday's contest, Kelly is slashing just .150/.261/.200 over 23 September plate appearances, a stretch in which he's only managed one extra-base hit (a double) and one RBI. The rookie backstop could be behind the plate again Wednesday if Molina remains sidelined.