Kelly is hitting .130 (3-for-23) with two doubles, two RBI, four walks and two runs in nine spring training games.

The struggles are an extension of Kelly's prior stints against major-league pitching. The 23-year-old backstop slashed just .171/.236/.220 with no homers and seven RBI across 44 regular-season big-league games in 2016-17, and hit just .182 over 33 spring at-bats last season as well. Kelly has been a solid hitter in his last three minor-league stops at Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, so the expectation is that he'll come around while likely serving as Yadier Molina's backup in 2018. Even a slight improvement in his luck at the plate would help matters, as Kelly has been victimized by abnormally low .182 and .207 BABIPs in his first two regular-season major-league stints.