The Cardinals recalled Prieto from Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

There's no word yet on what the corresponding roster move will be. Prieto has gotten off to a great start at Memphis this season, slashing .311/.357/.566 with six home runs over 28 contests. Slated to turn 27 on Sunday, Prieto can handle second base, third base and shortstop and will likely operate mainly as a reserve infielder.