The Cardinals recalled Roycroft from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Roycroft was sent down to Triple-A on May 23 and hasn't fared much better against lesser competition. Despite his 8.49 ERA and 1.97 WHIP at Triple-A, Roycroft is back with St. Louis. In 12 appearances out of the Cardinals' bullpen this season, Roycroft (1-3) has a 7.20 ERA and 6:8 K:BB across 10 innings of work.