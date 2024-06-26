The Cardinals recalled Roycroft from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
He will serve as the team's 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta. Roycroft has collected a 3.07 ERA and 13:8 K:BB over 14.2 relief innings with the Cardinals this season. He'll likely be sent back down to Triple-A following the doubleheader.
