Roycroft worked this offseason at Premier Pitching Performance in the St. Louis area to return his arm angle to what it was in 2024, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Roycroft's arm angle dropped four degrees in 2025, per Baseball Savant, which the reliever believes was the main cause of his struggles (7.84 ERA in 20 appearances). The 6-foot-8 righty's arm angle was higher during a scoreless appearance Sunday versus the Astros in Grapefruit League play. Roycroft is competing for a middle relief role in the St. Louis bullpen.