Carlson (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Carlson will rejoin the Cardinals on Friday after wrapping up his rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis, going 5-for-6 with a homer, four RBI and four runs in two games with the team. Prior to getting injured, the outfielder had struggled to find any consistency at the plate, batting .247 with two home runs, 11 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base over 39 contests. Lars Nootbaar was optioned to Triple-A on Friday in a corresponding move.
