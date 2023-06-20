Carlson (elbow) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.
Carlson will start in right field and bat sixth versus the Nationals and left-hander MacKenzie Gore after sitting out of Monday's series opener in Washington due to a left elbow contusion. Jordan Walker is playing left field Tuesday and Tommy Edman is in center.
