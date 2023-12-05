Carlson (ankle) has been cleared for running and baseball activities, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Carlson underwent left ankle surgery in September and is currently rehabbing in the Phoenix area. In addition to ramping up his baseball activities, the switch-hitter is also working on his swing with a coach from Driveline. Carlson is currently projected as the Cardinals' fourth outfielder but has been mentioned as a possible trade chip.