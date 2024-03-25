Carlson left Monday's exhibition game versus the Cubs due to a left shoulder injury, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Carlson left Monday's contest after colliding with Jordan Walker in the outfield, in which the former landed hard on his left arm. Carlson left the field with trainers, and the severity of the injury has yet to be determined. If the injury is severe enough for Carlson to miss the beginning of the regular season, Mike Siani could see some starts in center field, as Tommy Edman (wrist) and Lars Nootbaar (ribs) are also out.