Carlson left Sunday's game against the Red Sox with a left ankle sprain, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Carlson twisted his ankle while picking up a hit and had to leave the game an inning later. For now, Carlson should be considered day-to-day, but his status going forward will be determined by the severity of the sprain and how he responds in the coming days.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Swats second homer•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Pops two-run homer•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Makes fifth straight start•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Out of lineup again Friday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Not in lineup Thursday•