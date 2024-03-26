Carlson has been diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder and will begin the season on the 10-day injured list, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Carlson suffered the injury on an outfield collision with teammate Jordan Walker during Monday's exhibition game against the Cubs. Goold says Carlson is expected to be sidelined for weeks, rather than months. It seems likely that Lars Nootbaar (ribs) and perhaps Tommy Edman (wrist) will beat him back, which means Carlson could be set for a reserve role when he returns. Victor Scott will take Carlson's spot on the roster and will be the Opening Day center fielder.