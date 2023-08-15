Carlson (oblique) is experiencing renewed soreness in the ankle he sprained in May and there is no timetable for his return from the injured list, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Carlson was placed on the 10-day IL this past Saturday because of an oblique strain, but his left ankle might be even more of a concern given that he sprained it three months ago and is not fully recovered as of mid-August. He can probably be ruled out until at least early September as he rehabs both injuries.