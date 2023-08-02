Carlson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Carlson stayed put at the trade deadline and ended up starting in center field in Tuesday's 3-2 loss, but because the Cardinals didn't deal away any of their other outfielders, his outlook for playing time over the rest of the season hasn't dramatically changed. Brendan Donovan's (elbow) season-ending injury might indirectly help Carlson, though the opening that St. Louis now has in its lineup could end up being filled by Alec Burleson, who is serving as the Cardinals' designated hitter Wednesday. Carlson should at least continue to play regularly against left-handed pitching.