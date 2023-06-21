Carlson went 2-for-4 with two homers, a walk and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Carlson opened up the scoring with a 445-foot no-doubter to center field in the second inning and followed that up with a solo blast in the sixth. The 24-year-old has been a welcomed addition to the lineup since returning from injury June 9. Since then, he's slashing .300/.462/.633 with three homers, seven RBI, five runs and a 5:6 BB:K in 35 plate appearances. The Cardinals' outfield depth is a bit crowded after the return of Lars Nootbar on Monday, but Carlson should maintain ways to get at-bats when he's been producing the way he has lately.