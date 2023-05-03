Carlson will start in center field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Carlson is in the lineup for the fifth game in a row and appears to have at least temporarily taken hold of a regular spot in the outfield over Tyler O'Neill, who has now sat out three times -- all against right-handed starting pitchers -- during that stretch. Though Carlson is maintaining an unremarkable .590 OPS for the season, having him in the lineup allows the Cardinals to field their best defensive outfield.