Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Tuesday that Carlson (ankle) will start swinging the bat later this week, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Carlson is doubtful to be activated from the injured list when first eligible this Thursday, but he is beginning to make steady progress in his recovery from a left ankle sprain. Lars Nootbaar has been serving as the Cardinals' primary center fielder in his absence.
