St. Louis placed Carlson on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to May 15, with a left ankle sprain.

Carlson suffered the injury in Sunday night's series finale against the Red Sox and wasn't making enough progress on the side. The hope is that he could be ready for activation when first eligible next week. Oscar Mercado is up from Triple-A Memphis to give the Cardinals a bit more outfield depth, though Lars Nootbaar should primarily patrol center field in Carlson's absence. Tyler O'Neill (back) is nearing a return as well.