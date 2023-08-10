Carlson is out of the lineup Thursday at Tampa Bay.
Carlson drew a start in center field Wednesday after Tyler O'Neill (knee) had to be scratched, but O'Neill is back in action for Thursday's series finale. Carlson carries a disappointing .219/.318/.333 batting line through 255 plate appearances this season and has mostly occupied a fourth-outfielder role for the Cardinals in recent weeks.
