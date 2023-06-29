Carlson is not in the lineup Thursday against the Astros.
Jordan Walker, Tommy Edman and Lars Nootbaar will start across the outfield for the Cardinals as they face off against Houston right-hander J.P. France. Carlson is enjoying a productive June, but the 24-year-old switch-hitter has struggled overall this season against right-handed pitching.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Launches two homers•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Absence related to elbow bruise•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Sits Monday in Nootbaar's return•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Back in lineup Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Scratched from lineup•