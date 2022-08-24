site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: On bench Wednesday
Carlson isn't starting Wednesday against the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Carlson was out of the lineup for Tuesday's nightcap, and he'll remain on the bench Wednesday. Tyler O'Neill is shifting to center field while Corey Dickerson starts in left.
