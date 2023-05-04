Carlson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Angels.
The long ball was Carlson's first of the season, and it put the Cardinals ahead 4-3 in the fourth inning. That lead held until Giovanny Gallegos' meltdown in the ninth. Carlson has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 7-for-22 (.318) with four RBI and three runs scored in that span. He's lifted his slash line to .242/.282/.348 through 71 plate appearances. The switch hitter doesn't have to keep his bat hot to stay in the lineup while the Cardinals have only four outfielders on the roster, but it would help his cause in the long run.
