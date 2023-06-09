Carlson (ankle) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

As rumored, Carlson was activated from the IL on Friday, making his return to the major-league roster for the first time since May 17. The outfielder went 3-for-9 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored over a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis. Carlson has produced a disappointing .230/.278/.350 slash line over 100 at-bats with St. Louis this season, but with both Tyler O'Neill (back) and Lars Nootbaar (back) on the 10-day IL, Carlson should have ample opportunity to crack the starting lineup in the near future.