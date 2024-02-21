Carlson (ankle) will run the bases Wednesday in addition to taking live batting practice and shagging fly balls, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol noted that running the bases is the final box Carlson needs to check before being fully cleared following last September's left ankle surgery. It's not clear when Carlson might play in his first Grapefruit League contest, but he would appear to be only slightly behind a normal spring training routine.